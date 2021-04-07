Man shot multiple times in Kensington in critical condition, police say

article

A 38-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times Tuesday.

Police were called to the 3100 block of B Street Tuesday afternoon, around 4:45, for a reported shooting, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim suffering with many gunshot wounds.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

