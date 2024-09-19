Man shot multiple times, killed in drive-by shooting on West Philly street

Chaos hits a West Philadelphia street after a man is fatally struck by gunfire multiple times in a drive-by shooting.

The violence broke out on the 700 block of South 52nd Street Thursday night, around 9 p.m., officials said.

A 48-year-old man was standing out in front of a beer distributor when he was shot multiple times and killed as someone drove by in an SUV.

The store was open at the time of the shooting, though no one else was hurt.

Police are investigating a motive and searching for a suspect.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.