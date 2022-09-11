Man shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Center City, police say

Police are investigating after Sunday morning began with a shooting in Center City.

A man was reportedly shot on the 1300 block of Locust Street around 3:30 a.m.

He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.

Several cops were on scene, as well as onlookers in the area.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, but no other information has been released.