Man shot, suspect in custody after overnight shooting in Center City, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after Sunday morning began with a shooting in Center City.
A man was reportedly shot on the 1300 block of Locust Street around 3:30 a.m.
He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 'I'm just devastated': More than 100 turn out to honor Parks and Rec employee shot and killed
- Woman killed after she was crushed between 2 private ambulances in Germantown, police say
- Philadelphia endures violent weekend as 15 people are shot, 2 fatally and 3 people stabbed
Several cops were on scene, as well as onlookers in the area.
Police say a suspect has been taken into custody, but no other information has been released.