Philadelphia endures violent weekend as 15 people are shot, 2 fatally and 3 people stabbed

The weekend began in a violent manner as 15 people were shot, two fatally, and three others were stabbed.

The bloodshed began Friday night as investigators say a man in his 30s was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section around 9:30 p.m.

At about 10 p.m., a 55-year-old man was the victim of a stabbing on the 500 block of South 17th Street, in Southwest Philadelphia. He was listed as stable.

At about the same time, in Kensington, a shootout critically injured a 31-year-old man, and wounded a 21-year-old man.

About an hour later, in Frankford, a 48-year-old man was wounded after he was shot in the arm.

In Overbrook, a 30-year-old was critically wounded after he was stabbed in the chest a little before midnight.

Early Saturday morning, police were called to Einstein Medical Center where a 23-year-old man was brought with gunshot wounds to his knee, ankle and both legs. The shooting happened on the 6000 block of Castor Avenue. The man's condition was not known.

Over in West Philadelphia, a 34-year-old man sustained critical injuries after he was shot inside a vehicle on Lansdowne Avenue around 1 a.m.

Police were then called to Nicetown, around 1:15 a.m., where a 67-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and leg. He was listed in stable condition at Temple.

In Strawberry Mansion, just before 3 a.m., a 55-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. He was placed in stable condition at Temple.

Around 8 a.m., a domestic dispute lead to a police-involved shooting of a man who reportedly pointed a weapon at officers in East Germantown. The man was placed in stable condition.

Around 11:30, officials reported a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the head at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility. Prison guards took him to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Kensington was the scene of a double shooting Saturday afternoon, around 1:30, in which a 22-year-old man was listed as extremely critical and a 23-year-old man is stable after they were both shot.

About 2:15 Saturday afternoon, a 64-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed at a Center City SEPTA platform.

Around 6 p.m., police in North Philadelphia were investigating a triple shooting that left one of the victims in critical condition, while the other two were stable.

All of the incidents are under active investigation. No arrests have been made.