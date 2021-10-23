Man shot twice, in critical condition in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A man is in critical after he was shot twice in the Southwest section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 4:07 a.m. on the 6800 block of Essington Avenue.

A 22-year-old man was shot twice – once in the chin and once in the lips. He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

