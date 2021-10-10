Man sought for starting two fires inside SEPTA stations, police say

SEPTA police are searching for a man accused starting two fires inside a pair of SEPTA stations on the Broad Street Line line this weekend.

Authorities say the suspect was inside the Susquehanna-Dauphin Station around 11 p.m. on Saturday when he took off his shirt and used a lighter to ignite his shirt and a nearby orange cone.

SEPTA police are searching for a man accused of starting two fires in different Broad Street Line stations over the weekend.

He then boarded a southbound train and exited at the Ellsworth-Federal Station where police say he set a trash can on fire.

SEPTA says no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact SEPTA Transit Police at 215-580-8111.

