Man speaks out after armed carjacking, police pursuit ends with crash in West Philly: 'I wanted to resist'

A man is courageously speaking out after a frightening encounter with three armed individuals who forcefully demanded his car. The perpetrators, who are still at large, stole the vehicle, led police on a pursuit, and ultimately crashed into other cars and a home, police say.

Jusu Turay spoke to FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce about the harrowing experience when he was carjacked at gunpoint by three masked men on the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

"The one at my side pointed a gun at me and said, 'Put your windshield down.' When I did, he said, 'Don't turn the car off, don't turn the car off,' so I just left everything," Turay recalled.

Turay had just gotten home from an overnight shift at a New Jersey warehouse when the incident occurred.

"I actually wanted to resist, but when I saw the gun, I did not resist again," said Turay.

With his life in immediate danger, he thought of his family back in Liberia.

"I was thinking about my mom and my son. That's what ran through my mind," Turay shared.

After Turay relinquished his car, the young suspects jumped in and quickly drove away.

Philadelphia police later spotted the stolen Nissan Sentra and initiated a chase.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the car into a vacant home on the 300 block of North Horton Street.

Duke, a neighbor, was shocked to find his parked car damaged in the incident.

Both vehicles were totaled, reflecting a rising fear and anxiety in the community.

Woodland Avenue business owner Forday Kamara, emphasized the need for more police protection in the neighborhood.

"I don't feel safe, let me be honest with you. I feel so devastated. If it were my brother and he were killed today, we would be talking about something different," Kamara expressed.

Though the victim is expected to recover physically, the emotional scars remain.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Southwest detectives.