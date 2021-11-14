Man stabbed five times in critical condition in Kingsessing, police say

article

A man is making a recovery after he was stabbed multiple times in Kingsessing.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. near 58th and Whitby Avenue on the highway.

Authorities say a 22-year-old male was stabbed five times throughout the body and was taken by private vehicle to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

He was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

