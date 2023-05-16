Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed inside Philadelphia prison at center of recent escape

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a stabbing that occurred inside the same Philadelphia prison where two inmates managed to escape more than a week ago

Police say the incident occurred around 10:45 a.m. inside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on the 8300 block of State Road.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in his upper body and transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He was listed in stable condition.

No weapon was recovered and no arrest was made. 

RELATED HEADLINES: 

The incident comes as authorities continue to search for Ameen Hurst, 18, after he and another inmate escaped the facility last Sunday. Their disappearance went unnoticed until Monday afternoon, when authorities launched a broad search. 

Man accused of aiding Philadelphia prison break arrested at Pennsylvania hotel

Michael Abrams, 21, was arrested Monday afternoon in Berwyn on charges related to the May 7 escape of Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant from Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Nasir Grant, 24, escaped alongside Hurst and was taken back into custody late last week. 

Since the escape, authorities have arrested three others who are accused of aiding Hurst and Grant in their escape, including one suspect who was incarcerated alongside the two