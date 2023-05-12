Philadelphia prison break: Man jailed for deadly Pat's Steaks brawl charged with helping 2 inmates escape

A prisoner accused of helping two inmates escape from a Philadelphia prison was incarcerated for a deadly 2021 brawl outside Pat's King of Steaks, according to authorities.

Jose Flores-Huerta, a 35-year-old who is currently incarcerated at Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center, was charged Thursday with Escape and Criminal Conspiracy.

It's believed he somehow aided the prison break of 24-year-old Nasir Grant and 18-year-old Ameen Hurst, who fled a Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday night.

Flores-Huerta was incarcerated in connection to a deadly Sept. 2021 group beating outside Pat's King of Steaks that claimed the life of 28-year-old Isidro Cortez.

Investigators said Cortez, his 64-year-old father and a friend went to the popular Philadelphia cheesestake shop following a Philadelphia Union game against Club America.

While visiting Pat's, police say they got into a verbal altercation with a group of men wearing Club America shirts that sparked a brawl during which Cortez was pummeled with kicks and punches, and bludgeoned with a metal trash can lid.

Flores-Huerta and another man were later arrested on murder, attempted murder, and related charges.

Nearly two years after the deadly brawl, investigators on Friday said Flores-Huerta was involved in aiding the first prison break in Philadelphia since 2010.

Flores-Huerta is the second accomplice in Hurst and Grant's escape, according to police. Xianni Stalling, 21, was charged Thursday with criminal conspiracy, hindering apprehension, and escape.

Hours after Stallings arrest, U.S. Marshal said they tracked down Nasir Grant leaving a property in North Philadelphia dressed in full female Muslim garb and a head dress to avoid detection. Agents surrounded a car that Grant was inside near the 2800 block of Dauphin Street Thursday night and arrested him without incident.

Meanwhile, Ameen Hurst remains on the loose and authorities are particularly urgent to get him back into custody due to his violent past. Hurst is accused of three deadly shootings that claimed the lives of four people.

The Philadelphia Police Department and U.S. Marshals have offered a combined $25k reward for information leading to Hurst's arrest.