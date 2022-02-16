Man stabbed several times near Frankford SEPTA station, police say

article

Authorities say a man is expected to survive after he was stabbed several times Wednesday night near a SEPTA station in Frankford.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4700 block of Oxford Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the stabbing happened outside an elevator at SEPTA's Arrott Transportation Center.

The 30-year-old victim suffered several stab wounds to the back and one in the arm, he was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

No arrests were reported immediately after the stabbing.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter