Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section.
Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.
MORE HEADLINES:
- At least one person hit by train on Ben Franklin Bridge, officials confirm
- Police: Fourth arrest made in deadly H2Oi car rally, driver still sought in golf cart crash
- Wawa closing 2 Center City stores due to 'safety and security challenges'
The man's death stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to police.
An arrest has been made, and a weapon recovered. However, police have not released the suspect's identity.