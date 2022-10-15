Man stabbed to death during domestic dispute inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

A domestic dispute turned deadly Saturday afternoon at home in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section.

Police say a 43-year-old man was stabbed in the neck inside a home on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 11:43 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene just minutes later.

The man's death stemmed from a domestic dispute, according to police.

An arrest has been made, and a weapon recovered. However, police have not released the suspect's identity.