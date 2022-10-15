Expand / Collapse search

At least one person hit by train on Ben Franklin Bridge, officials confirm

Officials confirm at least one person was struck by a train overnight on the Ben Franklin Bridge.

PHILADELPHIA - A massive police scene developed on the Ben Franklin Bridge after a train accident Friday night.

The Delaware River Port Authority confirms that at least one person was struck by a train on the bridge around 9:30 p.m.

SkyFOX was live over the scene as emergency crews lined the bridge to respond to the accident.

The identity of the person has not been released, and their condition is still unknown at this time.

Officials have also not said if anyone else was injured during the incident.