Police: Fourth arrest made in deadly H2Oi car rally, driver still sought in golf cart crash

A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged after the chaos of an unsanctioned car rally erupted on the streets of Wildwood and claimed the lives of two innocent people last month.

Joshua Bocchino, 19, was wanted for assaulting a police officer during the H2Oi car rally that gathered in Wildwood on September 24.

The unsanctioned car rally created chaotic scenes throughout the popular shore town, causing car crash, injuries, property damage and bridge closures. One crash turned deadly killing two pedestrians; 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden.

Nearly three weeks after the deadly night in Wildwood, Bocchino was arrested at his Long Branch home after receiving numerous tips from the public. He is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Police say they are still seeking a black Honda Accord, and it's driver in connection to a "serious" crash with a golf cart that same night. The driver is accused of fleeing the scene.