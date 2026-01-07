Expand / Collapse search

Man struck and killed by vehicle in Southwest Philly: police

Published  January 7, 2026 10:15pm EST
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A man was hit by a vehicle on Woodland Avenue and died at the scene Wednesday night. 
    • The driver stayed at the scene as police secured the area. 
    • The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident. 

PHILADELPHIA - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Woodland Avenue, prompting an investigation by the Philadelphia Police. 

What we know:

The incident occurred at 7:26 p.m. on the 5100 block of Woodland Avenue. 

Police say the man struck by the vehicle was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. by the PFD Medic Unit. 

The driver involved remained at the scene. 

The Crash Investigation Division is leading the efforts to understand what happened. 

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances leading to the accident and the identity of the victim have not been released. 

The Source:  Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.

