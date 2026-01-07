Man struck and killed by vehicle in Southwest Philly: police

The Brief A man was hit by a vehicle on Woodland Avenue and died at the scene Wednesday night. The driver stayed at the scene as police secured the area. The Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident.



A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Woodland Avenue, prompting an investigation by the Philadelphia Police.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 7:26 p.m. on the 5100 block of Woodland Avenue.

Police say the man struck by the vehicle was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. by the PFD Medic Unit.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

The Crash Investigation Division is leading the efforts to understand what happened.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances leading to the accident and the identity of the victim have not been released.