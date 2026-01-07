Man struck and killed by vehicle in Southwest Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Woodland Avenue, prompting an investigation by the Philadelphia Police.
What we know:
The incident occurred at 7:26 p.m. on the 5100 block of Woodland Avenue.
Police say the man struck by the vehicle was pronounced dead at 7:47 p.m. by the PFD Medic Unit.
The driver involved remained at the scene.
The Crash Investigation Division is leading the efforts to understand what happened.
What we don't know:
Details about the circumstances leading to the accident and the identity of the victim have not been released.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.