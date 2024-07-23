Man struck in Philadelphia mass shooting charged with homicide, aggravated assault

A man has been charged with killing three victims and injuring five others after officials say a summer gathering erupted into a Philadelphia "gun battle" over the weekend.

Police say 28-year-old Tahir Shoatz was initially considered a victim when an argument escalated into a deadly exchange of gunfire.

"We can tell you that this was a gun battle," Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. "There was an absolute gun battle that goes on for – though it seems long – it was a short period of time."

Related article

A total of nine people were struck when about 100 people gathered on the 1200 block of North Alden Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Three men, ages 23, 29 and 33, were fatally shot. Their identities have yet to be released.

Five other men and one woman, ranging in age from 26 to 30, were also struck during the shooting. Four of them have been released from the hospital.

Shoatz has now been identified by police as a suspect, and is charged with three counts of homicide, five counts of aggravated assault, and related offenses.

Mayor Cherelle Parker condemned the mass shooting on Monday, saying, "It is not acceptable for people to think that it is somehow OK to come into a neighborhood block party and pull out a gun and start shooting each other."

Police have yet to say if other suspects are currently being sought, as Bethel states they are working with the DA's Office to "bring a modicum of justice to the victims and their families."







