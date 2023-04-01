Man survives multiple gunshot wounds after he is shot inside West Oak Lane mini mart, police say

A man is shot multiple times inside a West Oak Lane convenience store in the middle of the morning, Saturday, and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials say the shooting happened inside a mini mart at 67th and Ogontz, in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. A nearby resident, Jonathan Simons, was on his way to the store when events unfolded Saturday morning. He says the neighborhood is getting worse and something needs to be done.

"More gun violence up here and it’s more younger people doing a lot of the shooting," Jonathan Simons commented. "And, it’s really getting crazy. Because, like I said, back in the day, people used to fight. They don’t fight anymore."

Philadelphia police say a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times inside the store around 11 a.m. The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center and is expected to survive. The cleaners next door shared surveillance video with FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin, showing the moments that led to the shooting.

"They need to start doing the curfew again and actually do the curfew, because I never seen a police officer on these small streets," Simons stated. "The only time you see a police officer is on the main street. And, most of the crimes happen on smaller streets."

The owner of the store didn’t want to speak on camera, but did show the bullet holes in the door of the shop. The shooter was reportedly arms-length away from the victim and wearing a ski mask, despite signs plastered in the building stating they were not allowed to be worn inside.

"If they actually patrolled like they say they were going to patrol, they could actually crack on some stuff," Simons added.

Officials say no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.