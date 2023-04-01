Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Southwest Philadelphia shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A man is recovering after police say he was shot overnight on the streets of Southwest Philadelphia.
The shooting happened near Chester Avenue and South 60th Street around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.
The man, whose age is not known at this time, was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Further details of the shooting have yet to be released, but police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect descriptions made available.