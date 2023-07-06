Man suspected of stealing grills, vacuum from Target in Bensalem: police

article

Bensalem Police say they are actively investigating a theft that occurred at a Target store on Monday.

Officials say that an unknown male entered the Target location at 800 Rockhill Drive and selected several items including two Weber grills and a Shark vacuum.

The suspect then passed all of the registers and left the scene in a black GMC Yukon, according to authorities.

Police urge anyone who with information regarding this suspect’s identity to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.