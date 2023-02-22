Man hit with Taser, shot by police after crashing stolen car into police cruiser in Chester County: officials

article

The Chester County District Attorney's Office is investigating a shooting involving police in Caln Township.

According to authorities, the incident began on Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m. when police received information about a stolen vehicle being found in the parking lot of a Wawa in Downingtown Borough.

Officials say the suspect, who stole the vehicle, stole another car from the Wawa parking lot and fled from officers attempting to stop him from entering a nearby neighborhood.

Police say a Caln Township officer was at the intersection of Westerham and Shelburne Road to put up stop strips when the suspect crashed into the officer's marked police car head on at a high rate of speed.

The stolen car hit the police cruiser so hard that it sent the cruiser backwards about 40 years, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Authorities say the officer, who was behind the cruiser, had to dive out of the way to avoid being hit by the impact.

As the stolen vehicle eventually came to a stop after the crash, the suspect got out of the car and began walking away from responding officers, per police.

Officers shouted commands to the suspect as they approached him, officials say. According to authorities, the suspect stopped, turned to face the officers, reached behind his back and raised his hands clutched together while pointing towards the officers while yelling, "I'll shoot."

An officer fired four shots, hitting the suspect in the right leg and causing him to fall on the ground.

After being shot, the suspect stood up and refused to follow further directions from officers, per officials.

Authorities say the suspect continued to indicate he was looking for a gun, acting as if he had a firearm.

Once officers realized the suspect was unarmed, they attempted to de-escalate the situation, according to the DA's Office.

As the suspect attempted to flee to the stolen vehicle, one officer deployed a Taser and handcuffed him, police say.

The suspect was transported to Paoli Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the thigh and an elbow fracture.

No charges have yet been filed.