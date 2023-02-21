Widow of slain Temple police officer shares emotional tribute to husband at vigil: 'His legacy will live on'

The widow of slain Temple University police officer Chris Fitzgerald was among several family members and loved ones who spoke Tuesday at a vigil on campus.

Officer Fitzgerald, 31, was shot and killed during a struggle with a suspect Saturday night on the 1700 block of Montgomery Avenue. Less than 24-hours later, authorities tracked down Officer Fitzgerald's alleged killed, 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer, at his mother's house in Buckingham Township.

"He was so proud, he was so proud to wear that uniform," Officer Fitzgerald's widow Marissa told a group of mourners during Tuesday's vigil. The ceremony was held near the bell tower at the center of Temple University's North Philadelphia campus.

Leaders from the Philadelphia Police Department were joined by Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner during a Tuesday morning press conference where they shared new details about the events surrounding Officer Fitzgerald's death, which started as an investigation into three masked individuals wearing dark clothes.

Inspector Ernest Ransom told reporters on Tuesday that surveillance video shows the foot pursuit where Fitzgerald caught up with Pfeffer and a struggle ensued off-camera. Pfeffer is allegedly seen shooting Officer Fitzgerald three time, which caused him to collapse, and three more times as he laid on the ground.

When additional officers arrived to provide backup, investigators say Fitzgerald was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face and chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where authorities say he died shortly after his arrival.

Pfeffer was arrested Sunday and cuffed with Officer Fitzgerald's set of handcuffs. He was charged with Murder, Homicide of Law Enforcement Officer, Evading Arrest, and related charges.

Tributes and remembrances have continued in the days since Officer Fitzgerald's shooting death. Marissa Fitzgerald spoke publicly for the first time since her husband's death on Tuesday and shared memories of her hardworking husband and father of five.

"He took overtime a lot and sometimes it would make me sad because he wasn’t home, but I know he was doing overtime, and they were short-staffed, and he wanted to make sure everybody was safe," Marissa tearfully told a crowd of mourners that included family, friends, Temple students and faculty.

Officer Fitzgerald's father, a longtime Philadelphia police officer who is now working in Colorado, also spoke at Tuesday's vigil. He sorrowfully spoke about how proud his son made him and his family as both a police officer and young father.

"My son did the job, he made us proud," Joel Fitzgerald said. "Again, we are devastated, but we are nonetheless proud of what he contributed to this university and the safety and security that he brought to you."

Safety on Temple University's North Philadelphia campus has been constantly called into question over the recent past. Students and community members have found themselves the targets of gun violence and other violent crime that has furthered challenges facing the besieged campus.

"For us, it has to be a catalyst for an outpouring and compassion of love and of grace, that is the only thing that can combat this epidemic of gun violence that has stricken this nation," President Jason Wingard said at the vigil.

As Temple's band played ‘Somewhere over the rainbow’ at the conclusion of the vigil, the overcast skies parted to reveal a vibrant rainbow, perhaps offering a sign of hope for the troubled section of Philadelphia.