Man, teenager hospitalized after being shot in North Philadelphia, police say

A man and a young teenager are in the hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia.

According to police, officers from the 25th District responded to the area of 6th Street and Eerie Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was shot once in the backside and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh.

Both victims were taken to Temple Hospital where they were placed in stable condition, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.