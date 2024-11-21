Man wanted in brick attack during argument at friend's house in Montgomery County: DA

article

Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for a man accused of bludgeoning another man with a brick during an altercation at a friend's house.

Joshua Ronan, 30, is wanted on charges of first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other crimes in the Nov. 5th incident in Hatfield.

Ronan and Mark Miller were visiting a mutual friend on Cabin Road when the men got into an argument in the driveway of the property just before midnight.

Investigators say neighbors who heard the argument came outside to find Ronan with blood on his shirt standing over Miller who was bleeding from the head.

It's believed that Miller was driven back to his house by someone who lives at the Cabin Road residence following the violent altercation.

When police searched that car, a brick was found wrapped in a balaclava mask on the floor where Ronan had allegedly been sitting.

The brick, authorities say, matched the injuries sustained by Miller.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office for information that leads to Joshua Ronan's arrest.