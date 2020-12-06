Man wanted for allegedly stealing $100k in construction tools from Burlington County business

article

New Jersey State Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole $100,000 worth of construction equipment from a business in Burlington County in late November.

According to investigators, the unknown man burglarized CEMCO Environmental Systems in Hainesport the morning of Nov. 15. The suspect stole several pieces of construction equipment and a white enclosed trailer with New Jersey license plate TAD68R.

Police say the suspect fled the business in a silver Chevy pickup with the stolen trailer attached.

The suspect, who police describe as a Black man wearing dark clothing and a mask, was captured on video leaving the scene in a silver Chevy pick-up truck with the stolen trailer attached.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Keith Macdonald at 609-298-1171.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest