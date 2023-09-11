Man wanted for hit-and-run that killed young mother in Southwest Philadelphia: police

A 27-year-old mother-of-two was killed last month when she was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene, and police are still looking for the driver.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Domair Brown, who police say is wanted for the deadly hit-and-run of Ashley McLean-Gaylor.

McLean-Gaylor, a mother two young girls and daughter of a Delaware County police officer, was crossing Lindbergh Boulevard when she was fatally struck on August 26.

Police say the striking vehicle, a 2023 Honda Accord bearing a New York tag of LDM-2367, drove off, leaving the young mother for dead. The vehicle was later discovered by police.

Last month, 43-year-old Monia Tabon was arrested for filing a false police report in connection to the hit-and-run.

Tabon claimed to be in Miami when she reported her rental car stolen from outside her aunt's home in Sharon Hill, according to a police affidavit.

When the vehicle was found abandoned by police after the hit-and-run, the affidavit said there were no signs of forced entry or evidence that the vehicle was stolen.

Tabon is charged with filing a false report and criminal use of a communication facility.

Brown faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

