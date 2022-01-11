Man wanted for vandalism after pulling down statue in North Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help identifying an individual wanted for vandalism.

The incident happened on Saturday on the 1200 block of Ridge Avenue.

The video shows an unknown man attempting to pull down a statue at the Buddhist Association of Philadelphia.

His first attempt was unsuccessful, but the same individual returned the following day and was able to successfully pull the statue down.

Police describe the suspect as a light-skinned male, about 20 years-of-age, and he was wearing a dark-colored coat, dark-colored "Nike" hat, and dark-colored pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093/94.

