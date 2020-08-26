Man wanted in connection to homicide at SEPTA terminal in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred at a SEPTA terminal in Upper Darby early Monday morning.
Investigators have identified Christopher Campbell as a person of interest in a homicide at the 69th Street SEPTA stop around 2 a.m.
Campbell, who also goes by 'Cambell' according to police, is approximately 6-foot-1, 175 pounds.
Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 610-734-7693.
