Man wanted in deadly shooting of woman inside Kensington home: police

Authorities are searching for a man who they believe shot and killed a woman inside a home in Kensington last month.

Abiud Torres, 20, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Tatiana Vargas in the face inside a property on the 3100 block of Hartville Street on Dec. 23.

Police did not share a possible motive for the deadly shooting in the weeks following the homicide.

Torres is described by police as being 5-foot-9, 170 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on Torres's whereabouts should contact police immediately.