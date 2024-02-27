Man with night vision goggles, loaded gun found prowling outside ex-girlfriend's house: police

article

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after authorities say he was found prowling outside his ex-girlfriend's house with night vision goggles and a loaded firearm.

Edward Cordenner III, 36, was arrested during the early morning hours of Feb. 21 after police responded to a home on Colflesh Road for reports of a prowler.

Cordenner, a Lansdale resident, was found in the driveway of his ex-girlfriend's home with night vision goggles and a loaded 9mm handgun, according to police.

Investigators say that Cordenner is not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to a prior felony conviction, and obtained the guns from 38-year-old Kristin Sweigard.

During a search of Cordenner's home, investigators found three other guns, including an AR-15-style firearm and a 12 gauge shotgun they say were bought by Sweigard last year.

A black suppressor, taser, ballistics vest, holsters and various rounds of ammunition were also discovered during a sweep of Cordenner's home, police said.

Cordenner has been charged with felony firearms offenses, and charges of loitering and prowling at night. Sweigard is likewise facing several firearms charges.

Both Cordenner and Sweigard are being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility.