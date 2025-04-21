Man, woman found shot dead in vehicle on the side of the road: Delaware police

The Brief Two people were fatally shot inside a vehicle in Dover early Sunday morning. They were found by police, and pronounced dead at the scene. The motive, along with any suspect descriptions, are still unknown.



A death investigation is now a homicide investigation after two people were found fatally shot in Dover this weekend.

What we know:

A 33-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were found inside a vehicle at the intersection of Sharon Hill Road and Cahoon Branch Road on Sunday morning.

They both had apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the public's safety.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have yet to be released, along with any further details about the deadly shooting.

The motive, along with any suspect descriptions, are still unknown.

Police are investigating, and asking anyone with information to contact them.