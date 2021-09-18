Man, woman hospitalized after double shooting in Germantown

A man and a woman are shot in Germantown.

The double shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Chelten Avenue.

When police arrived on scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man was shot twice – once in the chest and once in the arm. He was taken by police to Einstein Medical Center where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The woman was shot twice in the leg and is in stable condition.

Detectives on the scene found four spent shell casings and are reviewing local footage to help in their investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made.

