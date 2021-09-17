2 teens wounded in West Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating a double shooting that left two teens wounded in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 4900 block of Spruce Street Friday around 8:45 p.m.

According to police, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were both shot in the legs. They were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

No word on arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

