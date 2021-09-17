2 teens wounded in West Philadelphia shooting
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a double shooting that left two teens wounded in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 4900 block of Spruce Street Friday around 8:45 p.m.
According to police, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were both shot in the legs. They were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.
No word on arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement