Child wounded in Chester shooting, police say

Police say a child has been shot in Chester, Delaware County.

It happened on the 1500 block of West 9th Street Thursday around 9 p.m.

According to police, the girl is possibly 7 or 8 years old. She has been taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. No word on her condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates,

