Pat's Steaks brawl: Police release video of suspects wanted in deadly beating at cheesesteak shop

Philadelphia police released video of four suspects wanted after a man was killed and two others were injured during a massive brawl early Thursday morning at Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia.

According to investigators, a large fight erupted outside of the popular Philadelphia cheesesteak location on the 1300 block of East Passyunk Avenue just before 2 a.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a 28-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a metal trash can lid and pummeled in the face with kicks and punches. Police later identified the victim as Isidro Cortez from Queens, New York.

In the video, the group of men is seen punching and kicking the victims. At one point, one of the men grabs a red trash can lid and strikes another man.

Police do not know exactly what sparked the fight, but investigators believe the Philadelphia Union's game against Club América on Wednesday night may have played a role. Police said the victims traveled to Pat's Steak

LATEST PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES

The male suspects are described as Latino males, possibly of Mexican American or Central American descent. Two of the men have distinct tattoos on their arms and neck. Police say the men were all dressed in yellow Club América jerseys

After the incident, the suspects left along with the rest of their group in two vehicles. One vehicle is described as a grayish small four-door car, possibly a Ford, with distinct right rear quarter panel damage, and the other vehicle is described as a light-colored Ford Explorer SUV.

(Philadelphia Police Department)

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Philadelphia police released graphic video of the incident on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised.

If you have any information, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477).



___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter