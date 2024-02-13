Man, woman shot and killed inside vehicle on Tioga street, police say

article

A man and a woman were shot dead inside a vehicle in Tioga.

The gunfire broke out on the 3600 block of North 17th Street, officials said, Tuesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., in Philadelphia’s Tioga section.

An unidentified man and woman were sitting inside a vehicle when someone opened fire on them, killing them both at the scene.

Police didn’t find any weapons at the scene and they are investigating possible motives in the deaths of the two people. No arrests have been made.

