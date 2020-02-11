Manatee found dead in Cape May County
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Officials on Tuesday were trying to determine what caused the death of a manatee in southern New Jersey.
The 11-foot male was found along the Delaware Bay in Middle Township in Cape May County on Sunday. Manatees usually are found in Florida’s warmer coastal waters.
The center suspects the manatee had been dead for at least a month.
The Rutgers Cape Shore Laboratory is helping with the investigation.
