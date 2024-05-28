Manhunt in Bensalem suspended after armed robbery suspects flee in stolen car: police

article

An active manhunt in Bensalem is underway after police say two armed robbery suspects fled from a scene in Bucks County.

Warminster police officers responded to the 200 block of East County Line Road for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who called police, and they said two suspects robbed him at gunpoint and took his car.

Information was broadcast to surrounding zones and other officers observed the vehicle.

The vehicle fled into Bensalem, where an active manhunt began that has since been suspended.

Police say one of the two suspects is in custody.