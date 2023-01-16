Man's body found by birdwatcher in Delaware County wildlife rescue, officials say

A birdwatcher spotted a dead body floating in a body of water in a Delaware County park Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement sources.

A massive police presence responded to the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge in Tinicum Township around 5 p.m.

Police say the body was found in a marshy area a few hundred yards from the shore line by a person taking photos.

The body was recovered Tuesday afternoon due to the incoming tide and loss of daylight on Monday. It was then turned over to the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy confirmed that the deceased body is a man over the age of 50, according to the medical examiner. Officials say a suspicious death is not suspected.

Circumstances of the discovered body are also unknown at this time.