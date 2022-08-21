Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire
article
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening.
Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township.
A two-alarm fire in Mansfield Township, New Jersey, guts a home.
Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour.
A two-alarm fire in Mansfield Township, New Jersey, guts a home.
Officials said no injuries were reported and no other properties were damaged.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Burlington County Fire Marshal's Office.