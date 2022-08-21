Burlington County home gutted after 2-alarm fire

article

A Burlington County home was ravaged by flames Sunday evening.

Fire crews got the call about 6:45 Sunday evening for a house fire in Mansfield Township.

A two-alarm fire in Mansfield Township, New Jersey, guts a home.

Multiple crews were dispatched after the fire grew to two-alarms by 7 p.m.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour.

Officials said no injuries were reported and no other properties were damaged.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Burlington County Fire Marshal's Office.