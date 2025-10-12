Police investigating Sunday morning shooting in Maple Shade bar parking lot

article

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting at Jay’s Elbow Room Bar. A male victim was treated for a gunshot wound and released. Authorities are seeking public assistance for more information.



Maple Shade police are investigating a shooting incident that happened in a New Jersey bar parking lot early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A shooting occurred early Sunday at Jay’s Elbow Room Bar's parking lot in Maple Shade, NJ, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:04 a.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting. Although no suspects were found at the scene, a male victim later appeared at Cooper University Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing with the Maple Shade Police Department and Burlington County Prosecutor's Office leading the efforts. Public assistance is requested to provide any information related to the incident.