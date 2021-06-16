Marple Newtown community fundraises for boy shocked and hospitalized

A boy who was seriously injured and hospitalized after he was shocked when his foot hit a wire in May is getting help from the community to pay his medical bills.

Austin Beltrante, who was shocked when he was near a fence at a nearby train track, has been at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia since the incident, battling through several major surgeries, amputations and infections.

The current principal of Marple Newton High School, Austin’s father, was previously the principal of Worrell Elementary School. The same families in his past school community are now rallying around his family.

"Austin is a fighter, that’s why we’re all Austin’s Army. We’re going to fight with him and support him as much as we can," said the PTO President of Marple Newtown High School, Stacy McCauley.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers donated 20 percent of all sales Monday from noon-to-10 to Austin’s medical expenses. They sold "Austin’s Army" t-shirts, welcomed visitors, and provided face-painting and music.

Many of Austin’s family, friends, and other community members call him a miracle, saying there’s a reason he is here.

Anyone wishing to help can do so by visiting Austin's GoFundMe page.

