Married Florida teachers smoked marijuana with students, deputies say

Authorities say two married high school teachers repeatedly gave students marijuana and smoked it with them at their Florida home.

An investigation by Brevard County Sheriff's Office found James Brand and Amy O’Reilly Brand consumed marijuana with students at their home on multiple occasions.

State child welfare officials received a complaint earlier this month that the Viera High School teachers allowed a girl under the age of 18 to use marijuana and have a sexual relationship with a man who was also living at the home.

They were charged Thursday with child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



