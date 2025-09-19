Marsha's, Philly's first women's sports bar, holds grand opening

The Brief Marsha’s on South Street in Queen Village officially opened today. Chivonn Anderson is the owner and founder and says it will be a safe space for women and the LGBTQ+ community. The sports bar is named for transgender activist Marsha P. Johnson.



Chivonn Anderson is the owner and founder of Marsha’s on South Street.

She is a queer woman of color who grew up loving Philly sports.

She wanted to bring a safe space for women’s sports, supporters, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Her opening comes ahead of several huge sports-related events coming to Philly next year and another in five years.

What they're saying:

A ribbon cutting for the official opening of Marsha's on South Street.

A large crowd eagerly waited in line for a seat inside.

"It's such a historic moment: the opening of a new queer bar. A women's bar here on South Street," said Cynthia Schneider. She and Katie Faris just had to be here.

"As someone who has been out for 40 million years, and I live in

Queen Village, I just love being here and supporting the bar," said Schneider. Like many others they did not see this coming but are glad it is here. Especially with Philly getting a WNBA team in five years.

"Growing up loving the WNBA, the New York Liberty and now we're going to have our own team. And hopefully, someday we will just call them sports and not women's sports," said Faris.

Chivonn Anderson is the brain behind the business bringing this important first to the place she was born and raised.

"I am the founder and owner of Marsha's South Street," she said. She is overjoyed at the turnout and support.

"I think I'm in shock and I feel like I'm dreaming," she laughed. "When I was 12 years old, I said I wanted to be CEO of my own company one day and I feel like I'm at the beginning of that journey for sure," she said.

Anderson was intentional about the atmosphere of her sports bar and the LGBTQ+ community.

"We needed a space to really highlight and honor the women who have sacrificed their entire lives to get to this platform, and they need to know that they are seen and loved by their fans," she said. It is named after Marsha P. Johnson whose picture in a painting hangs on the wall.

"She was one of the figureheads of the Stonewall riots back in 69, and I have been out for 30 years. And I am a queer woman of color who purchased real estate, and I would not be able to do it if it were not for her," said Anderson. She wants to be clear though. Her business is open to everyone.

"As long as you act appropriately. To quote the District Attorney, mess around and find out. So that is what's gonna happen in Marsha's if you do not act correctly," she laughed.

"I want you to feel like you are coming home. That you are in some relative’s house having a good time," said Anderson.