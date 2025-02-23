Martial arts instructor stops alleged purse-snatcher in Northern Liberties: ‘Faith in humanity again’

The Brief A martial arts instructor at Action Karate in Northern Liberties used his skills to stop a purse-snatcher. The instructor and victim are recounting the incident. Action Karate will host a free women’s self-defense and kickboxing class on Saturday, March 15.



It’s not unusual for Stephan Venter to perform a strong kick when instructing at Action Karate in Northern Liberties.

However, on Thursday, it proved to be successful outside the gym.

What we know:

Surveillance cameras captured Action Karate instructor Stephan Venter running out of the building at 3rd and Poplar Streets, after a parent and student waiting for an upcoming class informed him that a woman needed help outside.

She was yelling that her purse was stolen.

"I’m just screaming bloody murder like a complete lunatic, like stop him, stop him, stop him, help, help, help to anybody around," said Jennifer Romanelli.

Romanelli says she was inside Parkview Dry Cleaners getting her suit altered when a man, who entered the store and was asked to leave repeatedly, suddenly snatched her purse. She says the owner, Lita, took off running first, and she followed.

"I’m like, ‘I’m going to run and run and run, because I’m not letting this guy get my stuff, like I don’t care, I’m not going to give up.’"

Venter says he didn’t think twice.

"I shouted at him, ‘Drop the bag!’ He wouldn’t drop it, I caught up with him, I gave him a kick on the leg," he said. "As I got him a kick on the leg, he dropped the bag, stumbled, and then he kept running away."

Romanelli says Lita turned around and told her not only was the man stopped, but that her bag was safe.

"Literally out of nowhere, like an angel, this guy appears, like a ninja, and he’s like here you go," she said. "I’m like, what the?Is this happening? So her and I are completely stunned."

Ironically, Stephan had to run back to teach a ninja class, he says. He went back to the cleaners later to make sure everyone was OK, and connected with Romanelli. She says she researched the gym and contacted Venter’s boss to explain his heroism. Venter, who was born and raised in South Africa, has been in Philadelphia for six months.

"He’s an amazing human," she said.

Venter tells FOX 29 he would "do it again in a heartbeat," though he points to 28 years of training and experience, and does not recommend anyone follow in his footsteps.

What's next:

The incident inspired him and Action Karate to host a free women’s self-defense and kickboxing class on Saturday, March 15th at 2:00 p.m.

Spots are limited and you can register by calling 267-225-6006.

Romanelli says without question, she will be there.

"We can be cynical and the world is crazy and the fact that two humans who don’t know me helped me in need, just makes me have like such a different perspective on things, and just like, you know, have faith in humanity again."