Maryland man reported missing in Delaware has not been seen since New Year's Eve

article

Delaware State Police are searching for a Maryland man who they say went missing on New Year's Eve in New Castle County.

Jobie Gause, a 46-year-old from Glen Burnie, was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday in Wilmington. Police say there is a concern for Gause's safety and wellbeing.

Investigators describe Gause as a bald Black man approximately five-foot-seven, 250 pounds with brown eyes. He was reportedly last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Gause's whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 6 by calling 302-633-5000 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter