Massive collection of sports memorabilia, comic books, more, housed in Camden County for Netflix series

There is a massive collection of one-of-a-kind items right in Camden County. Among those items are sports jerseys, movie props and other things and all part of a new series streaming on Netflix.

The latest Netflix series "King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch" follows Ken Goldin who has sold $1.5 billion in collectibles and memorabilia over his 40-year career. He founded the company Goldin which is based in South Jersey.

"I’ve been doing this, literally since I was 12 years old," said Goldin. "Even if I’ve never seen it before, I’ll know, to a pretty precise level, if there’s going to be public interest. I’m pretty good at finding anything. Whether it’s sports, whether it’s historical, whether it’s entertainment and saying that’s a $1,000 item or that’s a $10 million item."

Goldin said filming started in mid-2022 and the six-episode series was released on Friday.

"Literally within the first 60 seconds of the show I will be holding a $15 million item," said Goldin. "Names you wouldn’t imagine like Peyton Manning, one of my executive producers, Mike Tyson, Logan Paul, Drake who is in episode one. We have Joe Montana, Ric Flair, and Cara Malone who is in episode six and has the single most historic collection of anything that I have ever dealt with in my entire life."

Goldin said viewers will learn about the collectors who have these items, and they’re not all celebrities and athletes.

"He literally went to a store, spent $5 on a pack of cards and we are going to change his family’s life forever because we’re going to make him a millionaire," said Goldin. "I think people are going to run in to their parents and grandparents basements and attics, and try and find something that’s rare and valuable."

Goldin said the single most expensive item the company has sold to date is the rare 1909 T206 Honus Wagner card for $7.25 million, but he mentions there is a $50 million deal that happens in the series but it’s part of a large collection.

"I want to get you the most money possible because I earn a percentage of what you get," said Goldin.

Goldin said the series is action packed, funny, fast-paced and perfect for the entire family.