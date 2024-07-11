Drive-by shooting kills teen riding scooter blocks from Philadelphia home: police

Gunfire erupted from a vehicle killing a 19-year-old as Philadelphia police search for the vehicle and suspects involved.

The victim was riding his motorized scooter on the 4600 block of Levis Street when a vehicle pulled over around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that shots were fired from the passenger side, striking the teen several times.

He was found on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and both arms.

After being rushed to a local hospital, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead. He was identified as Hashim Gardner, who police say lived just blocks from the scene of the deadly shooting.

Two stray bullets also flew into a nearby home, but no one was injured inside.

Police say a male who was with the victim when the shooting unfolded is currently cooperating.

However, a motive is still unknown, and no arrests have been made.

The teen was one of four victims struck by gunfire during a violent night in Philadelphia that killed three people and critically injured another.