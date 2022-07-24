Police: Man struck, killed after getting kicked out of ride-share on Dewey Beach highway
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A ride-share turned tragic for a group of friends as a chaotic scene unfolded on a Delaware highway early Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police say the incident began when six friends hired a ride-share driver to pick them up around 1:44 a.m.
On their way to a home in Bethany Beach, a disagreement reportedly erupted between the group and the driver. The driver then stopped on Route 1 and demanded the group get out of the vehicle, according to police.
As the group exited the vehicle, police say a car hit one of the friends trying to avoid the ride-share vehicle. The victim, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver told police he failed to see the pedestrian, but immediately pulled over after striking him. However, the ride-share driver fled in his vehicle, possible a white Honda Pilot.
The ride-share driver has yet to be identified., and Delaware police are investigating.
The other five friends were not injured during the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Delaware State Police at 1-800-TIP-3333.