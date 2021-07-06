Matima Miller, TikTok star known as Swavy, identified as victim in deadly Wilmington shooting

article

Officials in Delaware are investigating the death of a teenage TikTok star who they say was shot and killed.

19-year-old Matima Miller, also reportedly known as Swavy and Babyface.S, was killed Monday morning in Wilmington.

Around 10:42 a.m. Wilmington police say Miller was shot on the 700 block of Elbert Place. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The news of Miller's passing spread on social media Tuesday, as his 2.3 million TikTok followers and nearly 400,000 Instagram followers learned the news of his passing.

Miller was known to regularly post dancing videos and paintball sessions on his social pages.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.

