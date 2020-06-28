Mayfair woman celebrates birthday by giving back to impoverished Philadelphia community

A Philadelphia woman who celebrated her birthday on Sunday used the special day to reflect on her family's good fortune by helping one of the city's most impoverished communities.

Kyshima Chick says over the past few months, the coronavirus pandemic led to some important conversations with her husband about how they could do more.

"We were able to still feed our children, still pay our bills, and then we got to talking about the people who weren’t so fortunate or as blessed as we were," Chick said.

Chick made a Feeding the Community event on Facebook and quickly garnered support. The chose to hold the event at Mcpherson Square Park in Kensington; an area infamously known to be wrapped with crime, poverty and opiod use.

Chick was not alone in her birthday effort to give back to those in need. She had volunteers like Kravings Kitchen Executive Chef Kareem Pedro, who prepared a hot meal for attendees. The group also handed out snacks, toiletries and desserts.

"The smallest things help, it’s hard times and basically all we have is each other so kind of gotta like stick together," Pedro said.

Drawing inspiration from Chick, Pedro says he will celebrate his birthday next month with a free block party for his North Philadelphia neighborhood.

"Whoever else, if they’re blessed enough and can start giving back, we all can pitch in to help our community," Chick said.

